Lockdown: Man uses fake MLA car sticker to drive around

An offence was registered against a 54-year-old businessman for allegedly using a fake MLA sticker on his car to enjoy free movement during the COVID-19 lockdown at Matunga in central Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Kamlesh Shah and his son were apprehended by the police while driving by Maheshwari Udyan on Wednesday evening, an official said.

When the police intercepted the vehicle and asked Shah for identification, they found that the sticker on the car was a photocopy and he was using it to enjoy free movement during the lockdown, he said.

A case under sections 465 (forgery), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered and the duo was allowed to go after being served notices, he added. 

