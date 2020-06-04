Lockdown: Travel restrictions within Mumbai-MMR eased

After close to three months, on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government eased restrictions on travel between Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

However, there would not be any movement of suburban local trains of Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took the call to partially ease COVID-19 lockdown as part of his 'Mission Begin Again' plan.

Mumbai comprises of two districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and spread over nearly 603 sq kms.

The MMR includes Mumbai, and also comprises Thane completely and the larger part of Palghar and Raigad districts which are spread over 6,355 sq kms.

The population of Mumbai-MMR is around two crore and is currently the worst COVID-19 affected region with over 56,000 COVID-19 positive cases and 1,750 deaths.

According to a notification issued by chief secretary Ajoy Mehta: ".....the inter-district of movement of persons within the municipal corporations under MMR shall be allowed without any restrictions. The movement of standard labour, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, etc will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued."

It is noteworthy to mention here that the MMR has nine municipal corporations including the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Mumbai-MMR also has nine municipal councils and district areas, which, however, is not covered in the order.

The.notification makes it clear that offices/staff of educational institutions - schools, colleges and universities - can operate only for the purpose of non-teaching purpose like development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results.

The notification said that municipal commissioners along with police commissioners should actively involve market, shop owner associations for making arrangements and smooth enforcement of social distancing and traffic management.

From 8 June, private offices will be able to operate with up to 10 percent capacity or ten people, whichever is more, with remaining persons working from home.

"All the employers should take sensitization programme to educate the employees about adequate precautions on returning home so that the vulnerable group especially the elderly is not infected," it said.

From 7 June, home delivery of newspapers will be done with the knowledge of the receiver and the delivery personnel will wear masks and use hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing.