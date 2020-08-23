Locksmith who broke open door to Sushant Singh Rajput's room to be quizzed by CBI

CBI to quiz locksmith who opened door to SSR's room

  • Aug 23 2020, 19:39 ist
The locksmith who opened the door of the room in which actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead has spoken after two months.

Rafique Shaikh, the locksmith, however, was not allowed inside the room – and left after breaking the lock and collecting his charges.

"I took Rs 2,000 to break the lock," Rafique said.

Rafique’s statement matches with that of Neeraj Singh, the cook, who was also present at the flat at that time. Earlier, Neeraj too had claimed that the ‘chaviwala’ was given Rs 2,000 as asked – but was asked not to push the door in.

He is likely to be grilled by the CBI in the next few days.

The actor’s bedroom was located on the upper floor of the duplex flat in the Mount Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra.

Rafique told TV channels that he had got a call from Siddarth Pithani, a flatmate of Sushant, and was asked to come and open the door. The ‘chaviwala’  then asked them to send a photo of the lock. However, he was not told and never knew whether Sushant Singh Rajput stays in the house.

On reaching there, he was asked to unlock the door, however, that could not happen as it was a computerized lock.

He was then asked to break it – and he did the job with a hanger. “I broke the lock, took Rs 2,000 and left. I did not enter the room,” he said.

“There were four...three or four people there. I don't know their names,” he said.

