Locust swarms spotted in Pench reserve in Maharashtra

Locust swarms descended in the in Maharashtra on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The swarms flew in from the Koltimara area in the Pench Tiger Reserve west and descended over Borban, Chor Bahuli, Silari and Pipriya forest areas in the east, said Field director of Pench Tiger Reserve Ravikiran Govekar.

The reserve is spread across the border of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The Maharashtra forest and agriculture departments were keeping a vigil on the movement of locusts, but no spraying of pesticide was conducted as the reserve is a protected area, he added.

After it rained on Tuesday afternoon, swarms moved towards Mansar, and no major damage to crops or trees was seen, Govekar said.