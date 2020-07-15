Lonavala, Khandala railway stations to run on clean energy

The journey between the hill stations of Lonavala and Khandala on the Mumbai-Pune route is always an exciting affair. For the Central Railway (CR), the stretch is a "green route" now.

With the Indian Railways' mission to make itself carbon-free by 2030, the Mumbai Division of CR has taken a number of initiatives for the use of renewable energy to safeguard the environment and to save several lakhs of rupees.

Lonavala and Khandala belt, as a hill station, is one of the most popular tourist spots among Indians and now Lonavala station and its adjoining railway premises will completely run on clean and green energy. This will be a feather in the cap to the already existing green stretch between Lonavala and Khandala, a CR statement said.

Lonavala, along with other railway stations, is now among the elite club of railway stations that are harnessing solar power for its operations.

The Lonavala Railway Station’s rooftop of Platform no. 2/3 is now installed with solar panels to produce 76 kW power. The energy harnessed from the solar panels to the tune of 68,400 kW power annually will help Lonavala railway station to save on power bills.

Two beautiful solar trees are erected to illuminate the garden at the bazaar side of the Lonavala station. It is a cynosure for the eyes of the passengers of Lonavala. One solar-powered water cooler is also provided at Lonavala station.