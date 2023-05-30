Lone Congress MP from Maharashtra Suresh Dhanorkar passes away

Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar passed away in a private hospital in Delhi NCR in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was 47.

Popularly known as Balu Dhanorkar, he represented the Chandrapur seat and was the lone Congress MP from Maharashtra.

Dhanorkar underwent treatment for kidney stones at a hospital in Nagpur on Saturday. However, because of complications he had to be shifted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi, where he passed away.

Dhanorkar’s mortal remains would be brought to Warora by noon after which his last rites would be performed.

In 2014 Vidhan Sabha polls, he was elected as an MLA on a Shiv Sena ticket from Warora-Bhadrawati seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he was given a ticket from Congress.

Dhanorkar’s 80-year-old father Narayan Dhanorkar passed away in Nagpur on Saturday evening after prolonged illness.

The MP could not attend his father’s last rites on Sunday.