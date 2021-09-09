Look-out circular against Rane's wife, son over loans

Look-out circular issued against Narayan Rane's wife, son over non-payment of loans

Nitesh has reacted sharply to development, targeting CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 09 2021, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 21:01 ist
Narayan Rane. Credit: PTI file photo

Look-out circulars have been issued against Union Minister of micro, medium and small enterprises and BJP leader Narayan Rane’s wife Neelam and son Nitesh in a case involving non-payment of loans taken from a financial institution.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is already in confrontation with Rane, his bete noire and this seems to be adding to that.

Nitesh has reacted sharply to development, targeting Thackeray’s son and state tourism, environment and protocol Minister Aaditya.

The Pune Police has sent the look-out notice to the Look Out Cell of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

The notice issued by Pune’s deputy commissioner of police Shrinivas Ghadge states that Artline Properties Pvt Ltd (main borrower), a firm owned by Neelam Rane, had availed a loan of Rs 25 crore from DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd) in which she was the co-borrower and the outstanding amount on the account was over Rs 27.13 crore.

Likewise, Nelam Hotels, owned by Nitesh Rane, too, had availed a loan from the private financial institution whose outstanding sum was over Rs 34 crore.

“Both the loan accounts were later classified as NPAs (non-performing assets - declared due to default or arrears) by DHFL due to non-repayment,” the notice states.

As both the accounts got classified as NPAs, the financial institution approached the Centre, which then issued directions to the state government and as a result, the look-out circulars were issued.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Nitesh said: "Nandkishor Chaturvedi who is apparently missing for months now or rather absconding.. has been a partner with Min Aditya T ..Shudnt Pune crime branch where this person is ? A LOC shud be issued here too so Aditya T doesn’t fly out of the country.. What’s the mystery??”

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narayan Rane
Loans
Maharashtra
India News
DHFL

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ashwin makes white ball return

Ashwin makes white ball return

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

 