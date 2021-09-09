Look-out circular issued against Narayan Rane's wife, son over non-payment of loans

Look-out circulars have been issued against Union Minister of micro, medium and small enterprises and BJP leader Narayan Rane’s wife Neelam and son Nitesh in a case involving non-payment of loans taken from a financial institution.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is already in confrontation with Rane, his bete noire and this seems to be adding to that.

Nitesh has reacted sharply to development, targeting Thackeray’s son and state tourism, environment and protocol Minister Aaditya.

The Pune Police has sent the look-out notice to the Look Out Cell of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

The notice issued by Pune’s deputy commissioner of police Shrinivas Ghadge states that Artline Properties Pvt Ltd (main borrower), a firm owned by Neelam Rane, had availed a loan of Rs 25 crore from DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd) in which she was the co-borrower and the outstanding amount on the account was over Rs 27.13 crore.

Likewise, Nelam Hotels, owned by Nitesh Rane, too, had availed a loan from the private financial institution whose outstanding sum was over Rs 34 crore.

“Both the loan accounts were later classified as NPAs (non-performing assets - declared due to default or arrears) by DHFL due to non-repayment,” the notice states.

As both the accounts got classified as NPAs, the financial institution approached the Centre, which then issued directions to the state government and as a result, the look-out circulars were issued.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Nitesh said: "Nandkishor Chaturvedi who is apparently missing for months now or rather absconding.. has been a partner with Min Aditya T ..Shudnt Pune crime branch where this person is ? A LOC shud be issued here too so Aditya T doesn’t fly out of the country.. What’s the mystery??”

