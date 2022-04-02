Loudspeakers from mosques need to go: Raj Thackeray

After clarifying that he is against caste-driven and communal politics, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Saturday said that the system of loudspeakers in mosques needs to go.

“I am not ‘dharma-andha’. I am not against prayers, don’t trouble others. However, I would say that loudspeakers must go from now on. It is troublesome at 5 am. Why do you need loudspeakers? Which religion says loudspeakers need to be used. See other countries. Ensure that Hanuman Chalisa is played with twice the volume outside the mosques that use loudspeakers,” Raj said amid thunderous applause.

“For everyone, religions should be at home,” he added.

Raj, during his over 45-minute address at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, targeted his estranged cousin, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, though he did not take his name. He refrained from speaking against the BJP.

“Yes. I am going to speak about my Hindutva, yes, I am going to visit Ayodhya. However, I am not announcing the date today,” he said.

