Love you more, says Aaditya as Rahul Shewale alleges involvement with Rhea Chakraborty

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said 'Love you more' responding to allegations of MP Rahul Shewale who claimed that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty received 44 calls in the name of "AU".

The rebel legislators owing allegiance to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had flagged banners wanting to know "Yeh AU AU kaun hai?".

The members of Shiv Sena took out banners demanding the resignation of Shinde vis-a-vis the alleged Nagpur Improvement Trust scam and raised slogans like "Pannas khoke, Ekdum okay" and "Bhukhand ka Shrikhand".

They also displayed packets of 'Shrikhand', a dessert made with thick yogurt flavoured with sugar, saffron and cardamom.

"I will only say 'Love you more'. Those who are not loyal at home and in his party -- we do not expect anything from such a person," Aaditya said in Nagpur, where the Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature is under way.

Aaditya, a former state tourism, environment and protocol minister, is the son of Shiv Sena President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

When Thackeray headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the BJP -- then in Opposition -- dragged the name of Aaditya into issues involving the death of Rajput and talent manager Disha Salian.

"They are bringing up these issues to divert our attack on Shinde's land scam and insult our state icons. I will not go into the dirt in which they are. We are clean and not answerable to such baseless allegations," said Aaditya, an MLA from Worli in Mumbai.

A day earlier, Shewale, the Mumbai South Central MP, who is the group leader in Lok Sabha, raised the issue and sought information from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Rhea Chakraborty received 44 calls from AU," he said.

"The Bihar Police says AU means Aditya Uddhav Thackeray, What is the status of the CBI probe? Riya Chakraborty's legal team interpreted AU as ‘Ananya Uddhav'. The Mumbai Police did not give any further information on this matter. But in the Bihar police investigation, AU stands for Aditya Uddhav Thackeray. CBI has not given any information in this regard. So the truth about this should come out. I have made this request to the Union Home Minister," Shewale added.

Reacting to this, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut lashed out at Shewale and said that the rebel group is trying to raise irrelevant issues as Shinde has been facing corruption charges for the last two days.

"This government is born out of corruption and would have to go because of corruption. What is Bihar police? You don't believe in CBI, you don't believe in Maharashtra police," he added.