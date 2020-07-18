Lover kills woman after quarrel; held

Lover kills woman after quarrel; held

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jul 18 2020, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 14:07 ist

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a man she was in a relationship with in Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

The body of the victim was recovered on Friday evening from an under-construction house in Abhay Nagar locality of the city, police said.

The accused, identified as Prem alias Sonu Pankaj Ganveer, 23, a resident of a slum, has been arrested, an official from Ajni Police Station said.

"Some residents of Abhay Nagar found the girl lying dead in an under-construction house around 6 pm on Friday. After being alerted, a police team went to the spot and launched a probe. During the inquiry, it came to light that some miscreants from a nearby slum regularly visited the place," he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police picked up Ganveer late on Friday night. During the questioning, he confessed to the crime, police said.

"He told that he and the victim, Aarti Bhalavi (25), a resident of Shatabdi Nagar, were in a relationship. On Friday, an argument broke out between them over marriage and in a fit of rage, he strangled her to death," the official said.

According to police, Ganveer, a history-sheeter, has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

murder
Arrest
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

What is 'bad taste' in satire?

What is 'bad taste' in satire?

Covid-19 inspires short films

Covid-19 inspires short films

How influencers are coping

How influencers are coping

Triumph of marks over mettle

Triumph of marks over mettle

EC to fix limit for Bihar digital campaign expenses?

EC to fix limit for Bihar digital campaign expenses?

Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

 