Lumpy skin disease claimed lives of 11,547 cattle in 10 months in Maharashtra: Govt

As many as 1,78,072 cattle were infected by the lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra this year and 11,547 of them died as of October, the government has informed the state Legislative Council.

Deaths due to the viral disease which affects animals were reported in 291 tehsils of 33 districts (out of the total 36 districts in the state), Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said during the Question Hour on Tuesday.

Dr Manisha Kayande, Mahadeo Jankar, Eknath Khadse and others had raised the question.

Around 1.39 crore cattle were given the Goat Pox-virus vaccine to protect them from the disease, the minister further said.

Of 1,39,92,304 cattle in Maharashtra, 2.71 per cent animals were infected by the lumpy disease, Vikhe-Patil informed.

A compensation of Rs 30,000 was paid per deceased cow, Rs 25,000 per deceased bullock and Rs 16,000 per deceased calf as per the National Disaster Management Guidelines, he said.

Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral infection that affects cattle. Its symptoms include fever, nodules on the skin, reduced milk production, loss of appetite and watery eyes, as per experts.