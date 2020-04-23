M Venkaiah Naidu speaks to Amit Shah, Gujarat CM over Andhra Pradesh fishermen stranded in Gujarat amid lockdown

VP speaks to HM, Guj CM about Andhra's stuck fishermen

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2020, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 23:52 ist

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on the plight of nearly 5,000 Andhra Pradesh fishermen stranded at Veraval and two other places in Gujarat, official sources said.

The chief minister told  Naidu that the Andhra Pradesh government has agreed to arrange for their travel to the state by boats, the sources said.

The fishermen have been stranded in Gujarat since the lockdown was announced on March 24, they said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The vice president expressed satisfaction that both the Centre and the two state governments have evolved a feasible solution to ensure the return of the fishermen to Andhra Pradesh by boats.

