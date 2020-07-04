Magic Bus joins hands with Maha govt to provide relief

Magic Bus joins hands with Maharashtra govt, pvt sectors to provide relief

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 04 2020, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 23:35 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

Non-profit organisation Magic Bus on Saturday said it has joined hands with the Maharashtra government to provide relief to vulnerable families across Mumbai amid the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing lockdown.

Magic Bus India Foundation has partnered with both private and government organisations to ensure that the ongoing city-wide food and hygiene relief distribution efforts remain data-led, aligned and focused, it said in a statement.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The initiative will enable concerned Mumbaikars to support food and hygiene relief efforts. Their individual donations will be matched 5X by Milkar's corporate partners Godrej & Boyce, RPG Foundation and ATE Chandra Foundation.

“We are very thankful to be a part of this initiative to engage with Mumbaikars and civic society to encourage online donations on - funding platform Ketto to help vulnerable communities across the city.

"The fact that it is supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Chief Minister, enhances our continuous efforts to do our utmost for the underprivileged during the ongoing lockdown,” Magic Bus Global CEO Jayant Rastogi added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
bus service
Coronavirus lockdown
Mumbai
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

 