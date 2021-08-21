Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Gujarat's Kutch

No damage to property or casualty was reported due to the moderate-intensity earthquake, officials of the district administration said

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 21 2021, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 13:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district on Saturday with its epicentre located near Dholavira, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

"A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 12.08 pm on Saturday with its epicentre 23 km East-Southeast (ESE) of Dholavira in Kutch. It was recorded at a depth of 6.1 km," the Gandhinagar-based institute said.

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district. Kutch district is located in a "very high risk seismic zone," as per the state disaster management authority.

The region had experienced a devastating earthquake in 2001.

