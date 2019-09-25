Maha: BJP-Shiv Sena confident of coming back to power

As ruling alliance partners seemed to iron out differences, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asserted that the saffron alliance would retain power in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis and Uddhav, who enjoy good relations but often indirectly target each other, were seen very comfortable at a function in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

They were attending the Mathadi Kamgar Melava on the 86th birth anniversary of late Mathadi leader Annasaheb Patil which coincides with 50 years of The Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal & Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment & Welfare) Act, 1969.

Both claimed that Mahayuti, the BJP-Sena led alliance will be back again. "Tomorrow also we (Mahayuti) are going to be there," Fadnavis said. "We are going to win, Mahayuti is going to win, means Mahayuti is going to win," Uddhav said.

The statements came in presence of top negotiators of both the parties - state BJP president and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil and public works minister and Thane district guardian minister Eknath Shinde.