Maha co-op bank scam: police form SIT for probe

Mumbai Police on Tuesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe a scam in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, a senior official said.

The Bombay High Court had last week asked the Economic Offences Wing of the police to file an FIR in the case, in which some senior political leaders are allegedly involved.

As per the FIR registered on Monday, the state exchequer suffered losses of Rs 25,000 crore due to the scam between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2017.

The SIT will be headed by a deputy commissioner of police-level officer.