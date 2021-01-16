Maha Cong to protest against Centre's farm laws on Jan 16

The Maharashtra Congress will "gherao" Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on Saturday to demand withdrawal of the Centre's new farm laws and protest against fuel price hikes, state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said on Friday.
He said the party will observe the day as 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' across the state.
"@INCMaharashtra workers will 'Gherao' the Raj Bhavan in Nagpur to demand that the draconian farm laws be repealed and also to protest against the frequent fuel price hikes being done by the Modi govt," Thorat tweeted.
At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population
Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age
Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests
Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken
Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020
How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive
How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?
Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million
The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror