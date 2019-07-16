Maha cops seize 100-kg red meat, suspected to be beef

Police on Tuesday seized 100-kg red meat, suspected to be that of cow, from a 30-year-old man in Akola district of Maharashtra, an official said.

Police raided a place on Lohara village road on a tip-off and seized the meat from one Shaikh Imran Shaikh Malang, a local official said.

Malang has been booked under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2015, which prohibits slaughter of cows, bulls and bullocks, said Ural police station inspector Satish Patil.

The meat has been sent for verification.

Further investigation is underway.