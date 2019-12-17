Maha: Education dept clerk held for taking Rs 30k bribe

A clerk with the Zilla Parishad's education department has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe to facilitate registration of an institute in Thane district of Maharashtra, the ACB said on Tuesday.

Rajendra Pawar demanded Rs 30,000 from an official of an educational institute here while promising to get it permanent registration for the current academic year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

The aggrieved official approached the ACB which laid a trap and caught Pawar on Monday evening while he was accepting the bribe amount from the complainant at a juice shop opposite the Zilla Parishad's head office here, it said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB added