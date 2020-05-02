Maha: Four test positive for COVID-19 in Amravati

Four persons, including a deceased patient, tested positive for COVID-19 at Amravati in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to 47, an official said.

Of the 24 swab samples that were tested, results of four have come out positive, district collector Shailesh Naval said.

A deceased 58-year-old man from Kanwar Nagar was among those who tested positive on Saturday, apart from a man from Taj Nagar and one from Tarkheda, he said.

With the death of the Kanwar Nagar resident, the toll of COVID-19 deaths in the city has gone up to eight, while the count stands at 47, the collector said.