Maha govt open to reopen Justice Loya case: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh said in a statement that the state government is open to re-opening the case involving the death of special CBI judge BH Loya, who was presiding over the trial in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

On December 1, 2014, the then additional sessions judge Brijgopal Harkisan Loya (48) had died of a “heart attack” in Nagpur, where he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.

Judge Loya was, at that time, carrying out the trial of the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat, in which Amit Shah stood as an accused. However, Shah, now the union home minister and BJP president, was discharged in the case.

"Our government is open to reinvestigating the Loya death case. Some people are meeting me today to demand that the case be reopened. I will hear them out and if necessary, the case will be reinvestigated," Deshmukh told reporters.

Asked if Loya's family members were meeting him, the minister said, "I would not disclose that."