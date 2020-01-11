Maha man acquitted, police fails to preserve evidence

District judge Hemant M Patwardhan in his judgement acquitted Mumbra resident Matin Iqbal Ansari as the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against him

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 11 2020, 11:30am ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2020, 12:34pm ist
Representative image. (Pixabay Photo)

A special court here acquitted a 25-year-old man in an NDPS case, citing the police's failure to preserve the seized narcotics and not sending them for chemical analysis.

In his order on Wednesday, district judge Hemant M Patwardhan gave Mumbra resident Matin Iqbal Ansari the benefit of doubt and held that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The prosecution informed the court that Ansari was arrested on December 22, 2017, for alleged possession of ganja.

After hearing both the prosecution and defence's arguments, the court held that as the alleged narcotic found in the accused's possession was immediately destroyed and was not sent for chemical analysis, there is nothing to substantiate the allegations. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Narcotics Control Bureau
Comments (+)
 