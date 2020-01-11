Maha man acquitted, police fails to preserve evidence

A special court here acquitted a 25-year-old man in an NDPS case, citing the police's failure to preserve the seized narcotics and not sending them for chemical analysis.

In his order on Wednesday, district judge Hemant M Patwardhan gave Mumbra resident Matin Iqbal Ansari the benefit of doubt and held that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The prosecution informed the court that Ansari was arrested on December 22, 2017, for alleged possession of ganja.

After hearing both the prosecution and defence's arguments, the court held that as the alleged narcotic found in the accused's possession was immediately destroyed and was not sent for chemical analysis, there is nothing to substantiate the allegations.