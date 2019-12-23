Maha: Man gets 5-year sentence for robbery

A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a 35-year-old man to five years' rigorous imprisonment for committing robbery at a wine shop in 2016.

District Judge A S Pandharikar, in his order on Saturday, pronounced the accused, Salim alias Altaf Sayyed, guilty under Indian Penal Code Sections 392 and 397 (robbery), and provisions of the Bombay Police Act.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 6,200 on him.

Additional Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that on July 22, 2016, the accused went to a wine shop in Rabodi area of Thane city and purchased a liquor bottle.

When the cashier gave him a bill ofRs 1,050, the accused got annoyed and refused to pay the money.

In the meantime, as another customer paid Rs 1,100 towards his bill, the accused picked up that money.

The accused then brandished a knife at the cashier and threatened him with dire consequences before fleeing with the other customer's money.

This led to commotion in the locality and some shopkeepers in the vicinity closed their establishments out of fear, the prosecution told the court.

The cashier later lodged a police complaint following which the accused was arrested.

The judge, in his order, said the prosecution proved the charges against the accused, "who needs to be convicted and sentenced".