Maha Portfolios: Ajit gets Finance, Tourism for Aaditya

After a delay of nearly a week, the portfolios of the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government were allocated on Sunday.

Thackeray sent the list to Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening, which has been approved by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday morning.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will hold the Finance and Planning portfolio.

His party colleague Anil Deshmukh would be the new Home Minister.

Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray will look after the Tourism and Environment portfolios.

The CM's trusted lieutenant Eknath Shinde will hold the charge of an Urban Development.

State Congress President Balasaheb Thorat would be the Revenue Minister while Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist and former CM Ashok Chavan would be the new PWD Minister.