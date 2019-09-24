Maha: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA to contest all 288 seats

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar - that created a dent into the Congress-NCP vote bank in Lok Sabha polls, is set to contest all the 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The confidence of VBA comes from the 14 per cent vote share it got in Lok Sabha polls.

Ambedkar, a three-time former MP, is the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution.

"In the last 70 years, all the established political parties adopted casteist politics and nepotism. They ensured that others are kept out of politics," Ambedkar said on Tuesday justifying the decision to contest all 288 seats.

In fact, the Congress-NCP were keen that Ambedkar, a lawyer-activist, be in the opposition front, but it has not worked out.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the VBA and its then ally, Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), contested all the 48 seats in Maharashtra.

While AIMIM's Maharashtra unit president and journalist-turned-politician Imtiaz Jaleel won the Aurangabad seat, the VBA lost all 47 seats, but damaged the prospects of Congress-NCP in over a dozen seats by making a dent in their Dalit-Muslim vote bank and BJP in one place.

In half a dozen places, the VBA were in the third position.

Two former Congress chief ministers - Ashok Chavan (Nanded) and Sushilkumar Shinde (Solapur) lost the polls because of VBA. Ambedkar, himself, unsuccessfully contested two seats of Solapur and Akola.

Ambedkar, who is also the founder-president of Bharipa Bahujan Mahajan, that has now expanded to VBA, has brought together various groups of Dalits, Tribals, Dhangars, Kolis, Agris, Banjaras, Malis, Kaikadis and Muslims together.

Even though Ambedkar has announced that VBA will contest 288 seats he has kept a channel of dialogue open with AIMIM.

On the other hand, even as Congress and VBA talks failed, senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that his party was keen on an alliance with Ambedkar.

"The demands of Ambedkar were not realistic," a Congress leader said.

"They (Congress) were calling the VBA the B-team of the BJP. But they (Congress) were dealing with the BJP to get relief from government agencies probing cases," Ambedkar claimed.

He said the VBA enjoyed good relations with the AIMIM and those trying to create trouble between the two outfits would not succeed." We are open to a dialogue with AIMIM for an alliance for Maharashtra polls," he said.

On the other hand, the VBA's possible alliance with AAP did not work out.

2019 LOK SABHA POLLS

PARTIES, VOTES POLLED & VOTE SHARE

BJP - 1,49,12,139 (27.59 %)

Sena - 1,25,89,064 (23.29 %)

Congress - 87,92,273 (16.27 %)

NCP - 83,87,363 (15.52 %)

VBA - 41,32,446 (14 %)