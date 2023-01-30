Maha projects getting quick approval, says CM Shinde

A large number of projects in Maharashtra are getting approved quickly and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a provision of Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday. Speaking at 'Jagtik Krishi Mahotsav', he also said his government had disbursed Rs 2,500 crore to 6.90 lakh farmers affected by heavy rains.

"We have taken decisions to help farmers. Even the recently inaugurated stretch of the Samruddhi expressway will be beneficial for farmers," he said. Shinde said the Centre was supporting the state government in its development works.