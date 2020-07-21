Maha: Seven scrap godowns gutted in fire, no casualty

Maha: Seven scrap godowns gutted in fire, no casualty

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 21 2020, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 10:27 ist

A fire destroyed seven scrap godowns in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday morning, a civic official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The fire broke out around 7 am in Shil Phata area of Mumbra and gutted seven warehouses located there, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Two fire engines, a jumbo water tanker and other water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about two hours, he said.

Some plastic items and other material were stored in the godowns, he said.

The cause of the fire was being probed, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Thane

What's Brewing

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

Has Congress closed doors for Sachin Pilot?

Has Congress closed doors for Sachin Pilot?

 