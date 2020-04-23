Maha: SRPF sub-inspector commits suicide

Maha: SRPF sub-inspector commits suicide

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  Apr 23 2020, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 12:41 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 55-year-old sub-inspector of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the Savargaon armoured outpost, located around 170 km from Nagpur, a police official said.

Sub-inspector Chandrakant Shinde allegedly shot himself with a rifle in his room at the outpost, he said

In a purported suicide note found at the spot, the victim, who was a native of Wanavadi in Pune district, said he was suffering from some health issues because of which he was taking the extreme step, he added.

