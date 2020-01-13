Maha to strengthen laws to curb crime against women

The Maharashtra government is actively considering strengthening laws to curb crime against women in the state, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday.

Stating that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was committed to maintaining law and order, he said recruitment drive for 7,000-8,000 vacant posts in the home department will be launched soon to strengthen the police force.

Advising rural youths to focus on various competitive exams besides preparing for police recruitment, Deshmukh expressed concern over growing suicide cases among students and asked parents not to burden them with undue expectations.

The NCP minister was speaking at the 51st death anniversary function of J D Patil alias Babasaheb Sangludkar, a social worker and former MLA, at Daryapur near here in eastern Maharashtra.

Stating that strengthening laws for curbing atrocities against women was under active consideration of the government, Deshmukh said important steps would be taken to curb illegal money-lending and Naxalism.

State Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur, who was also present at the function, said stringent measures would be taken to check child labour and ensure the security of kids.

She also assured comprehensive steps to tackle malnutrition.