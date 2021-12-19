Maha Vikas Aghadi government is 'dealer-broker-transfer', says Amit Shah

Launching a scathing attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Union Home and Cooperation Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah described the Maharashtra dispensation as “DBT”, which he said stands for “dealer-broker-transfer”.

Shah accused Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President, of betraying BJP and joining hands with the Congress-NCP to form the MVA in 2019 to realise his dream of becoming the Chief Minister.

“For us, DBT stands for ‘direct benefit transfer’ but for them (MVA) it is ‘dealer-broker-transfer’…that's how they run the government…he (Thackeray) wanted to become the chief minister and betrayed us,” Shah said in an address to party workers in Pune, concluding his two-day visit to Maharashtra.

“He (Thackeray) is not keeping well for last few months…I wish him good health…but when the Covid-19 pandemic situation was worst…where was he?,” he said, pointing out that during the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 20 meetings with chief ministers and three with governors.

Referring to a meeting held before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai with Thackeray, Shah said: “I want to reiterate…I want to make it clear, never ever it was committed that they (Shiv Sena) would be offered the post (of CM)…it was clear that Devendra Fadnavis would be the chief minister (again)”.

He also pointed out that in rallies addressed by Modi, it was clearly stated that Fadnavis would be the chief minister. “In every poster, there were photos of Modi ji and you…your photos were one-fourth the size of Modi ji,” he said, lashing out at Thackeray.

“You may recall…I had said that this (MVA) government is a three-wheeler auto (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) with wheels running in three directions…but today I want to amend, all these three wheels are punctured…it is only polluting the environment with smoke,” he said.

“A minister of this government (former Home Minister) Anil Deshmukh has been arrested,” he said.

Shah also pointed out that when the Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel, all BJP-ruled states followed suit. “Had Maharashtra cut duties on petrol and diesel, it would have been cheaper by Rs 15…However, instead, the state reduced prices of liquor…they have misunderstood, I suppose,” he said.

Shah dared the tri-party MVA to contest elections against the BJP and check out its political strength.

