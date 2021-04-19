Maha Vikas Aghadi government plans total lockdown amid Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra

Exactly 13 months after the Covid-19 pandemic claimed its first victim in Maharashtra, the state's death toll crossed the 60,000-mark with the addition of 500-plus casualties on Sunday and the daily new cases in the state galloped north to a new high and jumped the 68,000 barrier.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is contemplating a total lockdown in the state or further strengthening the restrictions – as there were several cases of violations reported during last week.

“Restrictions have to be strictly followed else strict action would be taken,” state Home Minister Dilip Wasle-Patil said.

While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has not commented on total lockdown, senior ministers and MLAs of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are favouring total lockdown. Even some BJP MLAs are of the same opinion.

Read more: Another Covid-19 lockdown and we will be destroyed, say unorganised sector workers

In the last 24 hours, 68,631 fresh cases and 503 deaths were reported taking the progressive total to 38,39,338 and 60,473, respectively.

“Deaths and total cases both are on rising,” pointed out Dr Suhas Pingle, Chairman, Action Committee, IMA-Maharashtra.

The first cases in Maharashtra were reported on 9 March 2020 in Pune when a couple tested positive while the first death of a senior citizen was reported in Mumbai on 17 March.

As of now, there are a total of 6,70,388 active cases – with the MVA government facing a shortage of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir injections.

More than 37 lakh people are in home quarantine, according to the Public Health Department.

On Sunday, 45,654 patients were discharged taking the total treated patients to 31,06,828.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that 95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to Covid-19 guidelines while the remaining 5% who are not following the curbs are causing problems to others.

In a related development, Mumbai Police chief Hemant Nagrale was on the streets throughout the day visiting toll nakas and check nakas and pasting stickers – red, green and yellow - on the vehicles based on the scheme decided earlier.