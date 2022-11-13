Maha Vikas Aghadi: The ‘unnatural’ alliance continues

The Maha Vikas Aghadi – a post-poll alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP formed in 2019 to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra — is still intact despite the political storms that rocked the state in recent months.

Political analysts and voters believed the Maha Vikas Aghadi to be an unnatural alliance and a temporary arrangement with no long-term ambition. However, the three parties are standing strong against the Shinde-Fadnavis government, now in the opposition ranks.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction’s narrative that rebel MLAs are corrupt has been backed by its allies very well. The Opposition MLAs staged a protest at the stairs of the Vidhan Bhawan complex in Mumbai during the Monsoon Session, calling out slogans like ‘50 khoke ekdam ok’ and ‘khoke sarkar’ (corrupt government), which even led to a scuffle between the two sides.

Top NCP leaders like Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar have constantly accused the Shide faction MLAs of being corrupt in the public domain.

But why are the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress still together after the collapse of their government? Let us find out.

Shiv Sena — a wounded tiger which needs support to survive

Shiv Sena's Uddhav faction is going through a crisis. The party has lost its original name and its iconic ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. It is currently exploring every way to consolidate voters' trust and support, while gathering its lost sheen.

“Uddhav Thackeray is well aware of the BJP’s power in the state and Centre. With the damage caused due to defection, Thackeray knows that he cannot single-handedly fight with the BJP. It is crucial for Uddhav to be with the NCP and Congress to run the narrative of ‘Khoke sarkar’, which is gaining popularity in the state,” Pudhari newspaper’s political analyst Bhimashankar Waghmare told DH.

“Thackeray has repeatedly said that my people left me for power and money, but the NCP and Congress who once were my rivals are supporting me during these unprecedented times. This is an indirect emotional appeal to Shinde’s voters to support him,” Waghmare added.

But will this ‘friendship’ cause longterm damage to the Shiv Sena?

The analyst explains that supporters of the Shiv Sena have accepted that Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are together now. "The problem may arise during the seat sharing for the 2024 elections, but this may not bother Thackeray now, as his current priorities are different.”

NCP — Thackery’s friend for a reason

NCP leaders have been in an attacking mode since the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar is a senior leader of the NCP, which has been openly supporting the Shiv Sena, but why?

“The NCP wants to capitalise on Shiv Sena’s popularity and deep-rooted organisational structure in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan regions, where it has limited power," Marathi newspaper Sakal’s Pune edition associate editor Abhay Supekar explained. "Expanding in these regions will be easier with the Sena’s support. As a part of this plan, the party backed the Shiv Sena in the recent Andheri bypolls.”

“The NCP has realised that Sena’s corruption narrative has snowballed and has been gaining momentum in the state. The recent protests by NCP leaders and workers after Minister Abdul Sattar’s derogatory comment on MP Supriya Sule for her corruption remark proves that this narrative is working in the Opposition’s favour and troubling the ruling alliance. At the moment, being together is a win-win situation for both the Sena and NCP,” Waghmare said.

Congress — fighting for its existence

In spite of winning just 44 seats, the Congress occupied treasury benches for almost 2.5 years, thanks to the alliance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Shivaji Yadav, senior journalist with Sakal Media group, told DH, “The Congress is going through a rough patch. The party, which once was the strongest of all in Maharashtra, is now struggling to consolidate votes. It has no other option than staying with the NCP and the Shiv Sena, as it can neither emerge as the ruling party nor as the main Opposition party in the near future.”

Adding to this, Sakal newspaper’s Nashik edition bureau chief Mahendra Mahajan said, “The NCP, Sena and Congress cannot defeat the BJP if they fight separately. Hence they must stand united in the political arena. The Congress cannot afford to isolate itself from the other two parties till it strengthens its position in Maharashtra politics again.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently moving through Maharashtra. Aditya Thackeray walking along with Gandhi propagates a message that Congress’s top brass and Thackeray are together in the long run. This might help congress woo the anti-BJP voters," Waghmare added.