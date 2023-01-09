Mahadayi issue needs to be discussed in Goa Assembly: CM Sawant

The Goa Assembly is likely to hear a discussion on the ongoing Mahadayi dispute between Karnataka and Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Sawant, who was speaking at the annual Legislators Day function at the state assembly, also said that the Goa government had urged the Centre to set-up a special water management body to ensure that both the states get a rightful share of their water.

"The issue of Mahadayi needs to be discussed in the Assembly. (The) government is seized of the concern of the Goan people about the issue of Mahadayi (the river is referred to as the Mhadei or Mandovi in Goa)," Sawant said at the event.

Speaker of the state assembly Ramesh Tawadkar has already said that he would allow a discussion on the controversial issue in the state assembly, if the government recommends the same. The state assembly is expected to convene on January 16.

Sawant also said that his government was in touch with the Centre over the issue.

"The government has initiated steps and intends to urge the central government to set up a water management body for Goa and Karnataka," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government has been on the backfoot over the Mahadayi issue, especially after the Central Water Commission gave a nod to Karnataka's detailed project report related to the construction of the Kalasa-Banduri project in the Mahadayi basin in Karnataka.

Sawant is also expected to lead an all-party delegation to meet BJP bigwigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah as well as the party's national president JP Nadda to urge them to withdraw the Commission's nod to the Karnataka government's DPR.