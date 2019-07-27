Mahalaxmi Express: Rescue ops begin near Badlapur

A massive operation involving three services of the armed forces, NDRF and local police has been mounted in the Badlapur area of Thane district that was hit by flash floods. Nearly 700 persons have been stranded inside the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express that is stranded near Vangani on the Central Railway route in floodwaters. The rising water because of the overflowing Ulhas river has reached the footboard level.

An Indian Navy spokesperson said that eight flood rescue teams with rescue material, inflatable boats have been dispatched. A team from Thane municipal corporation has started along with an Indian Army column. Health minister, Eknath Shinde said that two helicopters of the Indian Air Force have started. A team of local police and NDRF has reached the train to help the passengers. The Maharashtra government has urged the passengers not to get out of the train.