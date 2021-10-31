Maharahsta govt allows daily train tickets for vaccinated people

The Maharashtra government on Sunday permitted travel on daily single-use tickets in the suburban local trains.

The Maharashtra government’s State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has ordered necessary instructions to the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).

Last week, the CR and WR scaled the train services to the 100 per cent level as it used to be in March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

After two waves, the cent-per cent services have been restored and those with two doses of vaccines were allowed to travel by way of monthly pass.

From now on, daily tickets would be available for those who have completed two rounds of vaccination.

On Saturday night, the SDMA wrote to Divisional Railway Managers of CR and WR on daily tickets.

“As one time ticketing was allowed on long distance passenger trains before too, this relaxation means that all fully vaccinated residents may travel in local and passenger trains on all routes and through all kinds of tickets that may be issued by railways including daily ticketing. Being fully vaccinated will be the only mandatory condition for issuance of any kind of tickets for travel in trains,” Aseem Gupta, principal secretary, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, said in the communication to the DRMs of CR-WR.

Watch latest videos by DH here: