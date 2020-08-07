Maharashtra: 10,483 new Covid cases, 300 deaths, 10,906 recover

Maha: 10,483 Covid cases, 300 deaths, 10,906 recover

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 07 2020, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 22:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra registered a spike of 10,483 new cases on Friday which took its coronavirus case count to 4,90,262.

The death toll in the state due to the pandemic reached 17,092 with 300 patients succumbing during the day, said a health department release.

On the other hand, 10,906 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery, it added.

So far 3,27,281 Covid-19 patients have walked out of hospitals in Maharashtra after recovery.

There were 1,45,582 active cases as of Friday evening, while 25,69,645 people have been tested. 

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus

