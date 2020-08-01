1,059 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 45 deaths

Maharashtra: 1,059 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 45 deaths

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 01 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 21:32 ist

Mumbai recorded 1,059 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the city's case tally to 1,15,346, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With 45 new fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic in the city rose to 6,395, it said.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

832 patients recovered and were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 87,906.

The recovery rate in the city is 76 per cent while the doubling rate of cases is 77 days, the BMC said.

As of Friday, 5,37,536 coronavirus tests had been conducted in Mumbai, the civic body informed.

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Coronavirus
COVID-19

