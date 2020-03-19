Maharashtra: 14 acquitted in a 2012 MCOCA case

A special MCOCA court acquitted 14 persons in a 2012 attempt to murder case in Maharashtra's Thane city.

In his order on Wednesday, judge S S Bahalkar held that the prosecution had failed to prove all charges against the alleged accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

The 15th accused in the case died during the pendency of the trial.

According to the prosecution, on the night of July 13, 2012, victim Rajesh Ghatge was shot at by the accused at Thane's Kopri area, where one of the men also attacked him with a chopper.

The victim was severely injured in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The alleged accused held a grudge against the victim, which let to the attack, the prosecution stated.

The defence pointed out the loopholes in the prosecution's argument and the judge accepted their contention, following which they were acquitted.