Maharashtra: 14 villages boycott Panchayat polls in Thane district

At least 14 villages have boycotted the Gram Panchayat elections to press for their demand to be a part of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a district official said on Thursday.

The Gram Panchayat elections in Thane district are scheduled to be held on January 15.

With 14 villages boycotting the elections, five Gram Panchayats in the district will not go to polls on Friday, deputy collector Balasaheb Wakchoure said.

Residents of these villages have been agitating for the last 15 years and had boycotted the last two general elections as well, the official said.

A committee fighting for the cause has already given a memorandum to the district administration in this regard, he said.

As many as 143 Gram Panchayats will go to polls in Thane district on January 15, after elections for five local governing bodies have been boycotted and members of eight Panchayats were elected unopposed, the official said.

Apart from this, some nominations in two more Gram Panchayats were not valid and some members were elected unopposed in some seats, he added.