Maharashtra: 14,492 new coronavirus cases, 297 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,492 new coronavirus cases, matching the highest single-day spike witnessed only two days ago, which took the case tally in the state to 6,71,942, a health official said.

With 297 Covid-19 patients succumbing, the death toll rose to 21,995, he said.

On August 20, the state had seen a record rise of 14,492 in the cases of the viral infection.

There are 1,69,516 active cases as 4,80,114 patients have been discharged after recovery in the state.

In Mumbai, 1,134 new cases and 32 deaths were reported on Saturday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the city thus rose 1,35,362 and death toll reached 7,388.

The number of active cases in Mumbai is 18,301, the official said.

Pune city reported 1,581 new cases along with 40 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is 87,862 and death toll is 2,289, the official said.

So far 35,66,288 tests have been carried out in the state.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 6,71,942, New cases 14,492, Death toll 21,995, Recoveries 4,80,114, Active cases 1,69,516, and people tested so far 35,66,288.