Maharashtra: 17 plastic scrap godowns gutted in fire in Thane

Seventeen plastic scrap godowns located in a warehouse complex at Shil Phata in Thane city of Maharashtra were gutted in a major fire early on Saturday, an official said.

There was no report of any injury in the blaze that erupted around 4 am, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, said. "The fire completely destroyed 17 godowns in the complex.

A total of four fire engines - two each from the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Thane - were rushed to the spot and the blaze fire was doused by around 9 am," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained. Cooling operation is currently underway, Sawant said.