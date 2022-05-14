17 plastic scrap godowns gutted in fire in Thane

Maharashtra: 17 plastic scrap godowns gutted in fire in Thane

There was no report of any injury in the blaze

PTI
PTI,
  • May 14 2022, 11:58 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 13:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seventeen plastic scrap godowns located in a warehouse complex at Shil Phata in Thane city of Maharashtra were gutted in a major fire early on Saturday, an official said.

There was no report of any injury in the blaze that erupted around 4 am, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, said. "The fire completely destroyed 17 godowns in the complex.

A total of four fire engines - two each from the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Thane - were rushed to the spot and the blaze fire was doused by around 9 am," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained. Cooling operation is currently underway, Sawant said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Thane
Fire

What's Brewing

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

How to delete personal information from Google Search

How to delete personal information from Google Search

 