Maharashtra: 21 injured as truck, bus collide

Maharashtra: 21 injured as truck, bus collide in Palghar

The bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Wada to Manor when it collided with the truck

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Apr 19 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 15:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

At least 21 people were injured when a state transport bus in which they were travelling collided head-on with a trailer-truck in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, police said.

The condition of five of the injured was serious and they were shifted to the Civil Hospital in neighbouring Thane, an official from Wada police station said.

The accident took place in Varle village between Wada and Manor at around 8.45 am, he said.

The bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Wada to Manor when it collided with the truck, the police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Accident
Palghar

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival

World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival

Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day

Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

 