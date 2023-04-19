Maharashtra: 21 injured as truck, bus collide in Palghar

At least 21 people were injured when a state transport bus in which they were travelling collided head-on with a trailer-truck in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, police said.
The condition of five of the injured was serious and they were shifted to the Civil Hospital in neighbouring Thane, an official from Wada police station said.
The accident took place in Varle village between Wada and Manor at around 8.45 am, he said.
The bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Wada to Manor when it collided with the truck, the police said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash
India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023
Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach
World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival
Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day
Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite