Maharashtra: 3,000 people take coronavirus self-assessment test in Thane

Maha: 3,000 take COVID-19 self-assessment test in Thane

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2020, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 14:46 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Over 3,000 people from Thane city in Maharashtra have taken an app-based self-assessment test for coronavirus, the Thane Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday.

The civic body circulated the self-test tool available on its DIGI Thane app through WhatsApp, asking citizens to assess their condition, the TMC's public relations officer Sandeep Malavi said.

TMC commissioner Vijay Singhal circulated the tool to over 30,000 people on different WhatsApp groups, of which 3,000 have already taken the test and the results were available with the civic body, he said.

Meanwhile, infrastructure works in Thane district, which are scheduled to be completed before monsoons, will continue, collector Rajesh Narvekar said.

Workers, who are working on these projects, will have to carry their ID cards and a copy of the government's order while commuting to the sites, he said in an order.

Work on national highways, state highways, rural roads, roads that come under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, Mahavitaran and Mahatransco and power-related projects, water supply works, sewerage works need to be completed before monsoon, he said.

He also pointed out that two major highways pass through the district and taking into consideration the present health crisis, they need to be completed on priority.

In towns including Mumbra and Bhiwandi, the police have decided to use drones to identify people who violate the lockdown and take action against them, he added.

In a related development, commissioner of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Dr Vijay Suryavanshi on Monday passed an order to seal borders of the towns in wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases there.

The police will man the entrances to Kalyan and Dombivili towns, and will only allow essential service providers to enter and exit the limits.

