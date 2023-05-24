35-year-old woman held for ordering father’s murdering

Maharashtra: 35-year-old woman held for ordering father’s murder

On May 2, the man apparently brutally assaulted his wife and daughter over the properties

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • May 24 2023, 20:01 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 20:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district have arrested a 35-year-old woman for plotting her father’s murder as she and her mother were allegedly being subjected to domestic violence by him, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the 60-year-old man from Nagpur city was allegedly in an illicit relationship with another woman and was pressuring his wife to transfer their properties – a petrol pump, a farm and a house – in his name. He would also allegedly resort to domestic violence, said the official.

Also Read | Labourer killed, dumped in sugarcane field in UP's Muzaffarnagar for demanding wages

On May 2, the man apparently brutally assaulted his wife and daughter over the properties. The daughter then hired a local resident for Rs 5 lakh to eliminate her father. The contract killer and his accomplices stabbed her father to death at the family’s petrol pump at Bhiwapur, some 60 km from Nagpur, on May 17.

Police first tracked down the contract killer and he led them to the victim’s daughter, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crimes
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

Economy is buzzing but weaker exports could be a drag

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

 