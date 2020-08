Four persons were killed and one seriously injured on Sunday evening after a container truck hit their car on national highway 6 in Maharashtra's Buldhana, police said.

The car was going towards Akola when a container truck heading towards Khamgaon hit it near Kolori village at around 6pm, said an official.

"Four people died on the spot and one person suffered grievous injuries. Such was the impact that the bodies had to be taken out using gas cutters," said the Khamgaon Rural police official.