Maharashtra: 4 held for assaulting cop amid Coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Apr 09 2020, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 15:01 ist

Four persons, including a vegetable vendor and his two sons, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman at Murbad in Maharashtra's Thane district amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the police said on Thursday.

The policeman, who was deployed at a junction in Saralgaon, spotted a crowd gathered at vegetable vendor Ramesh Shingole's shop on Wednesday, the station house officer of Murbad police station said.

When the policeman requested him to shut the shop to prevent crowding, the vendor and his sons allegedly abused and attacked him, the official said, adding that the injured policeman was rushed to a government hospital.

Shingole, his sons Dhanaji and Dighambar, and Sudham Gagde were arrested and charged under sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Disaster Management Act, he said. 

