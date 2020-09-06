Maharashtra: 4 held for looting Rs 7.73 lakh from bank in Jalna

Four people were arrested in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly carting away the cash safe of a bank containing Rs 7.73 lakh, a Crime Branch official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday morning in the district cooperative bank in Ghanswangi and the money was part of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana disbursements, said Crime Branch official Rajendra Singh Gour.

"The robbers entered the bank and took away the cash safe in a tempo after they failed to break it. We first held main accused Hardeep Singh Bablu Singh Tak (29), who then named four accomplices, three of whom were arrested on Saturday," Gour said.

He said Rs 1.44 lakh of the loot has been recovered.