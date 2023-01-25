Maharashtra: 5 held in murder of seven of family, cops say family feud led to crime

Amid the recovery of seven dead bodies of a family from the Bhima river in Daund in Pune district, the police swung into action and arrested five persons of another family - as the case turned out to be a family feud.

The bodies were recovered between 18-22 January from the Bhima river in the outskirts of Paragon village near a bridge.

The seven victims were identified as: Mohan Uttam Pawar (45) and his wife Sangita alias Shahabai Uttam Pawar (40) of Khamgaon in Beed district, their daughter Rani Shyam Falvare (24), son-in-law Shyam Pandit Falvare (28) and grand-children Ritesh alias Bhaiya Falvare (7), Chotu Shyam Falvare (5), and Krishna Shyam Falvare (3) of Hatola in Osmanabad district.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal formed five special teams for investigations, which has cracked the case.

The accused were identified as: Ashok Kalyan Pawar (39), Shyam Kalyan Pawar (35), Shankar Kalyan Pawar (37), Prakash Kalyan Pawar (24) and Kantabai Sarjerao Jadhav (45) of Nighoj in Parner in Ahmednagar district. These five suspects are cousins.

“Investigations have revealed that Dhananjay Pawar, son of suspect Ashok Pawar, died a few months ago in an accident and a case related to it was registered in Pune city. The prima-facie probe indicates Ashok Pawar was angry and held Mohan Pawar’s son responsible for Dhananjay’s death. To avenge the death of Ashok’s son, these seven people were killed,” Goyal said.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the Pune district and elsewhere in Maharashtra. The Yavat police station has registered an accidental death report (ADR which after investigations have been covered into a first information report (FIR).

According to the investigations, the victim Pawar couple were working as labourers in Parner. The two families are related to each other.