Maharashtra: 56-year-old man tests COVID-19 positive in Dharavi

In what compounds the problem in Mumbai manifold, a 56-year-old man from Dharavi, the largest slum cluster of Asia, had been tested COVID-19 positive.

The man is a resident of Shahunagar in Dharavi and does not have any travel history. He is undergoing treatment in Sion Hospital.

Dharavi is one of the most congested places on Earth, with more than 50,000 to 60,000 families - and an area spread over 200 hectares (around 500 acres). This corresponds to an average population density estimate between 1500 and 5000.

Dharavi is sandwiched between Sion and Matunga stations on the Central Railway and Mahim on the Western Railway. The Mithi river empties into the Arabian Sea through the Mahim creek.

It has several business units right from textiles to pottery to fabrication to the leather industry. Plastic recycling and garbage segregation too is done here. It has ab estimated 5000 businesses and 15,000 single-room factories. Goods produced here goes to the Middle East, America and Europe.