Maharashtra: 6,077 new Covid cases in Thane, 17 deaths

Maharashtra: 6,077 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 17 more deaths

So far, 2,92,451 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 86.33 per cent

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Apr 05 2021, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 11:02 ist
The virus also claimed the lives of 17 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,561. Credit: PTI File Photo

Thane has reported 6,077 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,38,743, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 17 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,561, he said, adding the Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.94 per cent.

So far, 2,92,451 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 86.33 per cent.

There are 39,731 active Covid-19 cases in Thane at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 52,241 and the death toll at 1,236, another official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Thane
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

What is the key to successful pandemic parenting?

What is the key to successful pandemic parenting?

'The Trial of Chicago 7' wins top prize at SAG Awards

'The Trial of Chicago 7' wins top prize at SAG Awards

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ roars at the box office

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ roars at the box office

The Lead: Suraj Sharma on 'The Illegal'

The Lead: Suraj Sharma on 'The Illegal'

DH Toon | EVM controversy in Assam Assembly polls

DH Toon | EVM controversy in Assam Assembly polls

When did life first emerge in the universe?

When did life first emerge in the universe?

 